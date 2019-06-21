Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.92

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $12.99. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 4,798 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

