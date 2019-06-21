Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.56

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and traded as low as $16.80. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

