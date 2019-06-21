NULS (NULS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.98 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. NULS has a market cap of $67.28 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00008806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, ChaoEX and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00357465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.02101673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00135717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 104,727,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,043,878 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinBene, QBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, ChaoEX, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

