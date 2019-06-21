NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

DNOW opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.40.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. NOW had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in NOW by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NOW by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 501,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 459,739 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $113,000.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

