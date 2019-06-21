North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.78

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and traded as high as $31.03. North West shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 31,361 shares changing hands.

NWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of North West in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of North West from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of North West in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of North West from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their price target on shares of North West from C$34.00 to C$32.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.25.

Get North West alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.