No BS Crypto One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,695.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 3% higher against the dollar. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $142,000.00 and $47,695.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00362428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.92 or 0.02106612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00138082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016185 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000594 BTC.

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto . No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

