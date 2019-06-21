Nexty Market Cap Achieves $2.37 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Nexty has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $646.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00362428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.92 or 0.02106612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00138082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016185 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,823,258,777 coins. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official website is nexty.io . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.