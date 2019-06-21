Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,819,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 15,412,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total value of $21,119,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,966 shares in the company, valued at $21,119,574.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.21. 5,963,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,501. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $420.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 137.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $382.00 to $358.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.63.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

