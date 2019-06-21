Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engaged in developing neoantigen-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system. The company’s product pipeline consists of NEO-PV-01, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01 which are in clinical stage. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.94.

Neon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Neon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 215.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 134,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.