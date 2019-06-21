Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Nemaska Lithium Inc (TSE:NMX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 680763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nemaska Lithium from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Nemaska Lithium from C$0.70 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.05.

Nemaska Lithium Inc operates as a developing chemical company in Canada. The company focuses on integrating activities from spodumene mining to the commercialization of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province.

