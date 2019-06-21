National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National CineMedia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.
Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.81. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in National CineMedia by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 365,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National CineMedia by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,635,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National CineMedia by 130.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 331,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 464,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
See Also: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.