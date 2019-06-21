National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National CineMedia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.81. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.43 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in National CineMedia by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 365,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National CineMedia by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,635,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National CineMedia by 130.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 331,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 464,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

