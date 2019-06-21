Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.71

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and traded as low as $24.14. Natera shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 21,466 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Natera alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 49.33% and a negative return on equity of 699.31%. The firm had revenue of $66.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $25,608.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,112.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $35,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,286,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,895,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,226 shares of company stock valued at $165,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Natera by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Natera by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Natera by 827.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Natera by 431.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.