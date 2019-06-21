Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (CVE:MON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company focuses on exploring lithium, rare earths, phosphates, and battery metals. Its principal property is the Soris Lithium project located in central Namibia.

