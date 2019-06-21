Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Short Interest Up 15.1% in May

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 772,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NYSE:MR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,585. Montage Resources has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MR. Zacks Investment Research raised Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Montage Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John K. Reinhart acquired 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,450 shares of company stock worth $85,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.