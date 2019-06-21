Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Short Interest Update

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 6,572,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.87. 1,402,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,181. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -98.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Nomura set a $76.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mongodb to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mongodb from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.15.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $5,391,255.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $31,257.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,634 shares of company stock worth $25,834,679. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Mongodb by 42.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

