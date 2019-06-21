Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Mogo Finance Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,609.72% and a negative net margin of 36.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mogo Finance Technology stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of Mogo Finance Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,434. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.08. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

