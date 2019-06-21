Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Mogo Finance Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,609.72% and a negative net margin of 36.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mogo Finance Technology stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of Mogo Finance Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,434. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.08. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.