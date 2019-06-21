Mizuho Begins Coverage on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $43.43 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,698.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 218,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 143.7% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 291,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 171,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

