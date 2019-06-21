Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,288,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 1,101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MCRN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 46,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,249. Milacron has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Milacron had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 74.38%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Milacron’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Milacron will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milacron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Milacron by 998.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milacron in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Milacron by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Milacron in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milacron in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

