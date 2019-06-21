MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MGPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

MGPI opened at $65.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.81. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.31%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7,619.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 194,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,531,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,381,000 after purchasing an additional 152,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 108,921 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,013.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

