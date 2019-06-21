MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Short Interest Update

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,381,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 5,077,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days. Currently, 41.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.21. 136,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.81. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 5.25.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGPI. ValuEngine lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

