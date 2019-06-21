MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.97

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $8.14. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 5,705 shares.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,528,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 570,978 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

