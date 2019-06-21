Margaret Cotter Sells 7,500 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Margaret Cotter sold 7,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 801,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $54,040.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 11,505 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $151,060.65.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 5,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $65,300.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $28,820.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 37,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,234. The stock has a market cap of $306.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.24. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. Reading International had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts predict that Reading International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1,099.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

