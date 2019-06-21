Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.17

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and traded as high as $69.71. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at $68.12, with a volume of 686,098 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Desjardins lowered Loblaw Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.90.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.7506801 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.91, for a total value of C$1,515,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,018.32. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 47,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total value of C$3,362,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$689,756.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,199 shares of company stock valued at $9,766,724.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

