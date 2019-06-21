Litecred (LTCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,161.00

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecred has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. Litecred has a total market cap of $18,161.00 and $3.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.01669340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00065732 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00294662 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009245 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006472 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

