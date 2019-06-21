Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,157.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and CryptoBridge. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $3,157.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.02164810 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015671 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 633,850,707 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, SouthXchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

