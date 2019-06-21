LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $43.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.88 to $41.78 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, LegacyTexas Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Shares of LTXB stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $91.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, CFO J. Mays Davenport sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $63,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $61,620.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $181,209. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

