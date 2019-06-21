Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.31

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and traded as low as $48.59. Lanxess shares last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 184,702 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.72 ($71.76).

The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.71.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

