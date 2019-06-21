L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. 59,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,390. The company has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.53. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $58.02.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

