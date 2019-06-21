KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.75

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and traded as low as $4.29. KushCo shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 109,487 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSHB. Compass Point started coverage on shares of KushCo in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of KushCo in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KushCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KushCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KushCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

The company has a market cap of $382.90 million, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.49.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. KushCo had a negative net margin of 21.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Equities analysts expect that KushCo Holdings Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas Kovacevich sold 200,000 shares of KushCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $1,128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

