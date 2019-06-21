Kontrol Energy (CNSX:KNR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Kontrol Energy Corp (CNSX:KNR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.75. Kontrol Energy shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 21,250 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $2.22 price target on shares of Kontrol Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Kontrol Energy (CNSX:KNR)

Kontrol Energy Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada, North America, and internationally. It offers cogeneration or combined heat and power, and other mechanical equipment installation; smart energy management systems installation; energy retrofits, energy auditing, monitoring and verification, energy project assessment, and mechanical, electrical, and renewable design services; and GHG measurement and verification services, such as stack and continuous emission testing, power generation, due diligence, odour assessment and analytics, compliance consulting, and other engineering services.

