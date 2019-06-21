Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

KTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.58.

KTB stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.