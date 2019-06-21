Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,132,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 2,689,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 32.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEG. ValuEngine cut Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Key Energy Services stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 208,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,803. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.74.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 383.21% and a negative net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Key Energy Services will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 243,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

