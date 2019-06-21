JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

