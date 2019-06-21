JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €74.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.36 ($86.47).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €54.85 ($63.78) on Monday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

