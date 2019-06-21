JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 725 ($9.47).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JPJ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on JPJ Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,085 ($14.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JPJ Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,075 ($14.05).

Get JPJ Group alerts:

JPJ Group stock opened at GBX 733 ($9.58) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $545.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.46. JPJ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69).

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for JPJ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPJ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.