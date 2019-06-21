John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.79

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and traded as low as $25.15. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 6,877 shares changing hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

