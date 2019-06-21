Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Numis Securities upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an add rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 297.85 ($3.89).

RBS stock opened at GBX 219.40 ($2.87) on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55.

In other news, insider Ross McEwan sold 98,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £231,319.90 ($302,260.42).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

