Jared Grusd Sells 30,659 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $457,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,584,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,560,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Jared Grusd sold 30,875 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $425,766.25.

On Monday, May 20th, Jared Grusd sold 61,534 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $695,949.54.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jared Grusd sold 30,793 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $360,893.96.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,908,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,443,871. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.84. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $320.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 92.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 70.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Snap from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $17.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.