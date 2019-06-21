iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.49. iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF shares last traded at $51.21, with a volume of 32,741 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1661 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.