iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $65.64. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF shares last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 1,595 shares trading hands.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILTB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.