iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.99

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and traded as low as $32.50. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF shares last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 5,360 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

