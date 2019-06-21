InvestFeed 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $81,777.00 and $1.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00360218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.02104861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00137954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed was first traded on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

