Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.53

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and traded as low as $14.47. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 2,928 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

