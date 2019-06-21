Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $58.41. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF shares last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $360,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $1,673,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

