INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.74

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and traded as low as $71.60. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR shares last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.834 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

