Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Insulet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $119.55 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,391.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $408,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Colleran sold 7,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $701,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,737. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,821,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $838,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Insulet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,053,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,209 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Insulet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,919,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,793,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 15.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,967,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 12.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,958,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,033 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

