Insider Selling: Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) CFO Sells $370,135.20 in Stock

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 122,272.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 134,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,181 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

