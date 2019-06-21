Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Insider Sells $42,213.60 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) insider David E. Simonelli sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $42,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GLDD opened at $10.80 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $664.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $3,263,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 883,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 32,690 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7,589.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 963,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 951,189 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 79,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 196,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.10 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

