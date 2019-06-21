Insider Selling: Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Sells $123,900.00 in Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 30,000 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cosmos alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 66,667 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $500,002.50.

Shares of COSM opened at $3.90 on Friday. Cosmos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $9.00.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.