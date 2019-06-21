Insider Buying: J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Director Purchases $170,051.24 in Stock

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Director James S. Scully purchased 98,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $170,051.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,534.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JILL opened at $1.68 on Friday. J.Jill Inc has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.06.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). J.Jill had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J.Jill Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JILL. Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.68 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut J.Jill from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,488,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 423,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

